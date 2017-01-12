Hogman-eh! New Year’s Eve 2016, Aberdeen Pavilion, Lansdowne

Hogman-eh! Gallery, Back by popular demand, the Scottish Society of Ottawa sponsored Hogman-eh! on New Year’s Eve (on the eve of January 2017) at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne. The evening included live music by Ecosse and other performers, the Arnprior McNabe Pipes and Drums, dancers, food and drink, and The Barra MacNeils.The evening was topped off with a midnight rendition of Auld Lang Syne and fireworks on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne.

