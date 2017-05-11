Glashan marks 125 years

Glashan Intermediate School, the oldest public school in Ottawa, is celebrating its 125th anniversary on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Former and current students, staff and families are invited to attend this important event at Glashan school, 28 Arlington Avenue, from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a post celebration at the Ottawa Curling Club, 440 O’Connor Street, from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

A one-room schoolhouse called Hugh Street School (named after what is now Kent Street) with one teacher and 99 students was originally built in 1888 on the site where Glashan now stands. It soon became overcrowded, so in 1892 a new four-room school was built on the site and renamed Archibald Street School (now Arlington Avenue). In 1905 this school was renamed Glashan School in honour of Dr. J.C. Glashan, Inspector of Schools from 1876 to 1910. The original architect of this new school and future additions was Moses Chamberlain Edey, who also designed the Cattle Castle (Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne) and the Daly Building. The original Glashan building was torn down in the summer of 1979 and replaced on the east side of the same lot with the existing Glashan Public School.