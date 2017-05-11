Great Glebe Garage Sale on Saturday, May 27

by Colette Downie

A reminder about the Great Glebe Garage Sale (GGGS): the date for this neighbourhood-wide garage sale and celebration of spring is coming up soon, on Saturday May 27, from 8 a.m. till 3 p.m., though keen shoppers may be out much earlier.

Many Glebe households will already be sorting and preparing the items they plan to sell or planning their bake sales or other food offerings. The Bank Street merchants are also getting ready for their fantastic sidewalk sale.

Everyone is encouraged to give 10 per cent of sales to the Ottawa Food Bank, which the GGGS has supported for many years. The Food Bank provides food and support, including basic baby supplies such as diapers, to over 41,500 people in Ottawa every month, 36 per cent of whom are children. It supplies food to shelters, food cupboards and meal programs as well as school and summer day camp lunches. It gets under three per cent of its funding from government sources. Because it purchases large quantities and has a number of food industry partners, every dollar you donate is worth about $5 in food.

This year, donations are requested to be made online through the Food Bank’s website at www.ottawafoodbank.ca/donate, by selecting “Great Glebe Garage Sale” on the drop-down menu on the donations page. Donations can also be mailed to the Ottawa Food Bank at 1317B Michael Street, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M9. The Food Bank will not have a table at the Glebe Community Centre this year.

Parking and traffic are always challenging on the day. Remember that you must not block any part of the sidewalk or road. Roads must be kept clear for emergency vehicles. There will be parking restrictions on a number of emergency routes and on Bank Street. Keep in mind that, with the extra traffic during the sale and the road closures associated with Race Weekend, it may take you longer to drive in and out of the neighbourhood, so give yourself extra time.

New this year, the Glebe Community Association (GCA) will partner with Kind Canada, a national not-for-profit organization that encourages Canadians to help create a culture of kindness from coast-to-coast-to-coast. The GCA will run several activities during the GGGS to promote and encourage kindness within our community. You will see posters with suggestions for small acts of kindness; you may also encounter a GCA volunteer who will capture your stories of kindness to share through social media. Please stop and say hello!

If you are planning to sell hamburgers, hotdogs or other cooked food, it is important to know and comply with the city’s food regulations. You’ll need to apply to the city at least two weeks before the sale (it’s free). The city’s website at www.Ottawa.ca provides information about health and safety requirements and the online application.

Have fun and enjoy the Glebe’s annual celebration of spring and communal spring-cleaning! The sale is a great way to sell old treasures and buy new ones, catch up with friends and neighbours, enjoy the sunshine and support the Ottawa Food Bank, all in one fabulous morning. Don’t forget to share photos of your greatest finds on Twitter (@GlebeCA) and Instagram (@glebeca.ca) using #GreatGlebe2017 or #GGGS2017.

More information on the GGGS is on the Glebe Community Association website at www.glebeca.ca/great-glebe-garage-sale-faqs-2/. If you have questions, please contact Colette Downie at gggs@glebeca.ca.

Colette Downie is the volunteer coordinator of the Great Glebe Garage Sale for the Glebe Community Association.