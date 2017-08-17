Glebe House Tour offers a peek inside

by Suzanne McCarthy with house descriptions by Stephanie Small

Take a Sunday afternoon stroll through Ottawa’s Glebe neighbourhood and peek inside five beautiful private homes.

The Glebe House Tour, the 17th annual, is Sunday, September 17, 2017 from 1 to 4 p.m. and includes a complimentary shuttle bus service. At the end of the tour, enjoy tea and superbly baked goods at the Glebe Community Centre from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Come and see up close what homeowners have done to renew their older homes. Get inspired to create beautiful spaces with art, flowers, furniture, lighting, paint and textiles. Volunteers are stationed throughout the homes with details including sources of materials, names of paint colours and contact information for contractors and designers.

Tickets are $30 per person and $35 the day of the event, available at Bloomfields Flowers, 783 Bank Street; at the Glebe Community Centre, 175 Third Avenue; by phone at 613-564-1058 or 613-233-8713; or online at www.gnag.ca under Events.

Adults and children age 11 and up are welcome, as are babies in arms. Tickets are limited.

The Glebe House Tour is a volunteer-run fundraiser. Your entry fee supports the Glebe Neighbourhood Activities Group, in particular a fund to make child and youth programs accessible to all Ottawa families.

This event is not possible without the generosity of homeowners who welcome the public to tour their homes. We offer our grateful thanks to them.

Suzanne McCarthy is chair of the Glebe House Tour Committee, and Stephanie Small is a committee member.

69 Third Avenue

This charming gem of a home blends traditional features like crown moulding with fabulous modern light fixtures and art, just as it mixes some antique and family pieces with lovely contemporary furniture. Built-ins and smart storage help maximize space in this semi-detached house. It’s hard to resist the urge to curl up with a book in the cozy family room or the backyard oasis.

16 Rupert Street

By knocking down walls and creating soaring spaces, the homeowners transformed this house into an airy home that’s as well-suited for parties as it is for fun with their small children. A skylight, abundant windows and light floors help make the house feel bright even on dark days. Be sure to check out the third-floor master retreat, with its luxurious bathroom, exercise room and amazing outdoor rooftop room.

8 Woodlawn Avenue

In renovating this beautiful house, the homeowners used a creative approach to design a family-friendly home with an elegant beach vibe. They salvaged and reused what they could from the original house; for instance, repurposing old doors in fresh new ways. Inspired by living in tiny yet functional apartments overseas, they also included lots of clever storage areas, such as window seats and outdoor benches that store toys. Take a look online at Airbnb for a peek inside the rental suite they ingeniously tucked in between their house and garage.

55 Fourth Avenue

This gracious Glebe home provides a luxurious backdrop for the homeowners’ family heirlooms and antiques as well as their stunning art collection. In keeping with the elegance of the home, the owners added marble flooring in the front hall, crown mouldings to match the original ceiling rosettes and a gorgeous kitchen with herringbone wood floors. The third-floor master suite is another highlight. But above all, don’t miss the deluxe man-cave in the renovated garage.

48 Fourth Avenue

To brighten up this lovely Victorian home, the homeowners opened up doorways, installed light ash flooring, painted the walls and trim in soothing neutrals, and then added playful pops of colourful furniture, glass and art. Pay special attention to the gorgeous lighting and the custom furniture and fixtures, including the plum dining room cabinet, the kitchen cabinetry and the walnut-finished front closet that’s a work of art in itself. The third floor features a home gym completely kitted out for one of the homeowners, a personal trainer.

Photos: Suzanne McCarthy