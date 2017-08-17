The ‘Dog Days of Summer’

The theme for this issue of Poetry Quarter is the “dog days of summer:” the hottest, most sultry days from July 3 to August 11. This theme attracted many fine poets and poems, to which this two-page feature spread attests. The selection process proved both challenging and rewarding. Thanks to all the poets who submitted.

For the November issue, as a lead up to the holiday season and year end, Poetry Quarter seeks innovative work from local poets around the notion of family, whether personal or writ large, as in humankind. The submission deadline is October 20.

–JC Sulzenko

