Glebe Community Association turns 50!

Families, friends and neighbours of the Glebe came together on September 30 for birthday cake, balloons, face painting and community art-making to celebrate the 50th birthday of the Glebe Community Association. The Glebop Jazz Trio, Swoon as well as Jeff Frogett and Stephen Richer provided the musical backdrop. And CBC’s Alan Neal, a Glebe resident, performed Master of Ceremonies duties. The participatory sculpture that was created, envisioned by local artist Kathrin Von Dehn, will be installed in the stairwell of the Glebe Community Centre. The GCA had information tables laying out the work of its committees on vital local issues of planning, traffic, environment, parks, heritage and membership. Of course there were speeches, but also lovely treats, and cake!

To further mark the occasion, everyone trooped out to the GCC stairs on Second Avenue where they were marshalled and cajoled by photographer Al Patrick who stood on a step ladder across the street to take the group photo.

In the evening, Sneezy Waters and his Very Fine Band had everyone on the dance floor of Scotton Hall swaying and shimmying.

Clockwise from top: David Chernushenko looks on as Josh VanNoppen and friends cut the cake; the “Glebe is Community” participatory sculpture in the making; Richard Corbeil’s model of Bank Street is much admired; Hannah (left) and Sophie Weider of Swoon provide the music; Clare Rogers and friend hard at work on the community sculpture; Elizabeth Ballard (left) and Carol MacLeod; (mostly) past presidents of the Glebe Community Association.

Photos: Al Patrick and Liz McKeen