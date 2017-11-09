Glebe Spree 2017: features weekly cash prizes, Christmas Chaos weekend

by Trevor Greenway

Mona Hafez was always one of those people who didn’t believe in sweepstakes, contest winnings or online prizes until she won a $10,000 shopping spree in the Glebe. The 34-year-old Glebe resident was the lucky Glebe Spree grand prize winner last year, taking home a BMO debit card loaded up with $10,000 cash to be spent at her favourite Glebe merchants. She could’ve bought a trip somewhere, relaxed with weekly massages and spa days, or seen every single movie that has come out in the last year – VIP style.

The former entrepreneur who launched Orbit Hub – a mobile platform for sports teams – didn’t buy any tropical vacations or furniture with her winnings. Instead she opted to live her normal life with some cushion. She treated herself and friends to nights out and fancy dinners at eateries like The Rowan and The Pomeroy House. She also hit up her regular spots like Local and Kettleman’s Bagels.

But most of the $10,000 was spent bettering her life with visits to the Glebe Chiropractic Clinic, new spectacles from Glebe Optical and a whole bunch of food to stock her fridge.

“It’s been a lot less stressful,” says Hafez. “We have treated ourselves quite a bit and taken out friends quite a few times to dinner and drinks. It has been a fun year. We didn’t make any huge purchases. We didn’t go on any trips; we still haven’t bought any furniture. But our groceries have been taken care of and from good stores too. Whole Foods and Metro are awesome options to have to get your groceries.” She also took her dog Vegas to Purrdy Paws for a “pamper day.”

Hafez isn’t sure how she will spend the just under $3,000 she has left – possibly a new swanky couch from Structube, housewares or more groceries. She’s happy to have won such a prize in such a neighbourhood, as it’s somewhat of a village within a city. The Glebe has the “butcher, baker, candlestick maker” vibe, with “everything you need,” says Hafez. She won’t have an issue spending the rest of her money.

Hafez will certainly be playing Glebe Spree again this holiday season, as the contest gets set to launch again for the seventh consecutive year on November 15.

But there are a few twists to this year’s contests, giving participants even more chances to win. This year’s Canada 150 version of Glebe Spree will require shoppers to spend only $150 for a completed ballot, as opposed to the previous $200 amount. Shoppers will also have the chance to win five $1,000 cash prizes that will be drawn weekly throughout the contest. Also new this year is a Christmas Chaos weekend that will give shoppers double the stamps on December 9 and 10 along with the usual Two-Stamp Tuesdays.

“We wanted to create a special, Ottawa 2017 version of the contest to commemorate 150 years of Confederation and to celebrate the amazing country, city and neighbourhood we all live in,” says Andrew Peck, the Glebe BIA’s executive director. “With this year’s contest, we will have more winners, more shoppers and more loyal customers to give back to. Those who shop local are our best customers and this is a way to reward that loyalty.”

Participation is easy. All you need to do is pick up your Glebe Spree Passport at any participating merchant or online at www.glebespree.ca and start shopping the Glebe. For every $15 you spend you will receive a sticker. Fill up $150 worth of stickers and drop your ballot off at a participating Glebe store, and you’re in. Shoppers can enter the contest as many times as they want to increase their chances of winning.

And guess who’s coming to the Glebe?

The Glebe BIA is creating its own Santa’s Village on Bank Street from Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26th during Grey Cup Weekend. But it won’t be your typical Santa Claus, as this jolly fellow will be sporting his personal red and black plaid Santa suit. Bring the kids for free family photos all weekend long. Check out the events calendar at www.intheglebe.ca for more details. Blue 32, ho, ho, ho!

Glebe Spree launches November 15 and runs until December 31, 2017. A grand-prize winner will be drawn in the first week of January for the $10,000 shopping spree. Five cash prizes of $1,000 will also be drawn, beginning November 22. Good luck and happy shopping.

Trevor Greenway is responsible for communications at the Glebe BIA (Business Improvement Area).