Minto proposes 8-storey condos at Fifth Avenue Court

by Carolyn Mackenzie

Fifth Avenue Court at 99 Fifth Avenue is slated for redevelopment. The proposal, prepared by Fotenn Consultants for the building’s owner, Minto, is for an eight-storey residential building with 124 condos, and includes two storeys of underground parking and additional ground-level parking for a total of 122 parking spaces. It is proposed that the two-storey Bank Street façade be retained.

Minto requires a number of planning permissions through a zoning bylaw amendment.

The city is inviting comments about this proposal. Please have a look at the detailed proposal on the City of Ottawa website (development # D02-02-17-0113), which can be found by following the links at www.glebeca.ca.

What do you think? Send your comments by January 26 to: karen.nitsche@ottawa.ca, david.chernushenko@ottawa.ca, and jim.watson@ottawa.ca, with a copy to planning@glebe.ca.

Carolyn Mackenzie is Chair of the Glebe Community Association Planning Committee.