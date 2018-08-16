Glebe House Tour returns!

by Stephanie Small

This fall, take a self-guided stroll through a historic Ottawa neighbourhood and explore the interiors of five private homes. It all happens on Sunday, September 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Linger and pay close attention to the art, furniture, paint colours, lighting and other design choices. Volunteers are stationed throughout each home with details about sources of materials, contractors and designers as well as some historical information.

Tickets are $30 per person in advance or $35 the day of the event. Ticket includes a shuttle bus service and a tea service at the Glebe Community Centre from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Purchase tickets at the Glebe Community Centre, 175 Third Avenue; or call (613) 564-1058 or (613) 233-8713, or go online at www.gnag.ca/enterprise/Events_GlebeHouseTour.

This tour is for adults. Children ages 12 and up are welcome with a ticket, as are babes in arms.

The Glebe House Tour is a volunteer-run fundraiser. Proceeds support the Glebe Neighbourhood Activities Group, in particular a fund that allows children with special needs to attend programs and camps.

74 Ralph Street

Turn west into the courtyard off Ralph Street to find this hidden jewel of a home overlooking Brown’s Inlet. The owners fell in love with the home’s soaring ceilings and peaceful setting. An abundance of natural light plays off the home’s Venetian plaster walls, creating a gorgeous backdrop for the homeowners’ stunning collection of art and lovely mix of modern furniture and family heirlooms. A recent kitchen reno added a stunning Patagonia granite backsplash and heated slate floors. The luxurious master retreat opens out onto a terrace overlooking the pond.

8 Jackson Avenue

This lovely home features an addition that flows seamlessly from the original part of the house. Throughout the home, rather than being hidden away, family photos, mementos and heirlooms are beautifully curated and on display, along with an amazing art collection. Be sure to take time to enjoy the gorgeous multi-level garden.

211 Fourth Avenue

Renovations to this gracious Glebe home focused on making it comfortable and maintenance-free for an active, retired couple, from the heated driveway to the master ensuite. The homeowners also had some furniture custom-made to go with cherished family heirlooms. The entire home is lovely, and the real showstopper is the serene three-season room and deck off the second floor – a cottage getaway with all the comforts of home.

19 Monkland Avenue

In renovating this grand old home, the owners respected its original footprint but gutted and rebuilt the interior with a gorgeous contemporary take on traditional style. White oak floors contribute to the home’s bright, airy feeling, while their chevron pattern adds visual interest. Pay special attention to custom cabinetry throughout, especially the doors off the kitchen that appear to form part of a seamless wall of cabinetry but actually lead to an office and down to the basement. The third floor features a multi-generational playroom for this busy young family.

36 Monk Street

The creative owner of this home is a self-described garage sale fanatic with a knack for spotting hidden treasures and giving them new life, often by working with creative carpenters and upholsterers. Enjoy the use of vibrant colours throughout this home that are inspired partly by the colours they saw while living in Mexico. Don’t miss the charming three-season porches on both the left and right sides of the house – perfect for relaxing and watching the world go by.

18th Annual Glebe House Tour and Tea

Sunday, September 16, 1 – 4 p.m.

Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 on the day

Tickets available at Glebe Community Centre

By phone at (613) 564-1058 or (613) 233-8713

Or online at www.gnag.ca/enterprise/Events_GlebeHouseTour