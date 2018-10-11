Ceramic artists converge on GCC for 260 Fingers

by Maureen Marcotte

On Friday, November 9, from 6 to 9 p.m., in the lovely, light-filled atrium of the Glebe Community Centre, visitors vying to be among the first to view and purchase new works by 26 accomplished ceramic artists will help kick off 260 Fingers’ 14th edition with a festive opening night of music, food, drink, lively conversation and, of course, a fabulous exhibition of contemporary ceramics.

10 Guest Artists

“It is so rewarding to see our exhibition, now in its 14th year, sustaining the fantastic level of artistry and craftsmanship that the public has grown to expect, with strong new work from our core members, and a dream list of 10 dynamic guest artists from across Ontario and Quebec. 260 Fingers has also become an anticipated weekend of friendship, generosity and support among colleagues – one that is so much fun and inspirational for artists and patrons alike,” states organizer and participating artist Chandler Swain.

After 14 years, 260 Fingers has come of age and has become one of Ottawa’s most anticipated shows for those appreciative of well-made, beautiful ceramic objects – from handsome tableware to sculptural pieces; from the formal, austere and subdued, to the wildly imaginative and highly decorated. Unique in Ontario and Quebec, this special exhibition and sale celebrates the innovative ways that artists and craftspeople use clay.

Some are emerging artists while others are veterans. Their work can be found in galleries and collections in Canada and around the world. This year highlights 10 invited guest artists from all over Ontario and Quebec.

Afternoon Tour

The show continues Saturday, November 10 and Sunday, November 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists will be present all weekend. A tour of the show will be offered Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., an opportunity to meet the artists and hear about their inspiration, materials and technical processes, and to ask any burning questions you have about ceramics.

Participating artists this year are members Anne Chambers, Bill Reddick, Carolynne Pynn-Trudeau, Chandler Swain, Don Goddard, Heather Smit, Jen Drysdale, John Ikeda, Leta and Don Cormier, Maria Moldovan, Maureen Marcotte, Michelle Bishop, Reid Flock, Saskia Praamsma, Susie Osler, Teresa Wingar and guests Tony Clennell, Andrew Kellner, Mary Philpott, Kaitlyn Brennan, Jennifer Graham, Lauren Blakey, Audrey Killoran, Eiko Maeda, Michelle Lemire and Myriam Bouchard. To see more about their work visit: www.260fingers.ca.

260 Fingers is a free event. For more information, email 260talentedfingers@gmail.com or call Maureen Marcotte at 819-459-3164.

Maureen Marcotte is a Wakefield potter and an organizer of the annual 260 Fingers exhibition and sale.

260 Fingers Ceramic Exhibition and Sale

November 9­–11, 2018

Glebe Community Centre

175 Third Avenue

Opening/Vernissage:

Friday, 6–9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday,

10 a.m.–5 p.m.