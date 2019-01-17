Build your best Frosty and win the Snowphy Trophy

Snowman-building contest hits the Glebe

By Trevor Greenway

What is the best way to build a snowman? A corncob pipe? A button nose? Two eyes made out of coal?

Now is your chance to show the neighbourhood your best winter creation for the Glebe’s inaugural Snowphy Trophy Challenge – a neighbourhood-wide snowman-building contest that will send one lucky kid on a mini shopping spree, with stops at Mrs. Tiggy Winkle’s, Alicja Confections and a movie night at Cineplex. Plus, you’ll get your name engraved on our spiffy new Snowphy Trophy, as well as bragging rights for the entire year. Keep your eye on the weather and jump on the opportunity to build your best snowperson when we get a big dump of the white stuff.

“There aren’t many better ways to spend the winter than by taking part in one of our favourite pastimes, building snowmen,” says Glebe BIA programming and events manager Dana Thibeault. “Challenge your neighbours, form allies with friends, build your best Frosty and don’t forget that magic old top hat.”

You will soon see a zoo of winter sculptures lined along Bank Street for Winterlude, as we are creating five lifesize snow sculptures depicting iconic Canadian animals for the winter festival. The Glebe will be bursting with fun on Family Day as well, with roaming magicians, a mobile photo booth and entertainers bouncing throughout the neighbourhood. With a background canvas of snowmen throughout the residential neighbourhood, the Glebe truly will be a winter wonderland.

“The Snowphy Trophy Challenge is the perfect friendly neighbourhood competition that will get families out and about during Ottawa’s premiere winter carnival,” adds Thibeault. “We hope to make the Glebe the snowman capital of Ottawa – and we need your help.”

Participants are encouraged to build any snow creation they desire – a classic snowman, an iconic Canadian animal to go along with our winter zoo or a complex sculpture that will wow our judges. Builders can simply enter the contest online via social media by posting a photo of their creation using the hashtag #snowphytrophy or by tagging us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at @intheglebe. Submissions can also be entered via email to trevorgreenway@intheglebe.ca.

One lucky winner will be treated to a mini shopping spree at Mrs. Tiggy Winkle’s with a gift certificate to spend at the toy store. They will also receive chocolates from Alicja Confections and two tickets to a movie of their choice at Cineplex at Lansdowne. But the big prize is perhaps the Snowphy Trophy with the winner’s name engraved as the 2019 Champion and the Glebe’s best snowman builder. Get your tools out, because the deadline for the competition is on Family Day – Monday, February 28 – at midnight. Spend the Family Day weekend building your best snowman and see if you will be crowned the champ. Good luck builders.

Trevor Greenway is responsible for communications at the Glebe BIA (Business Improvement Area).