Annual celebration of spring coming soon, the Great Glebe Garage Sale

By Colette Downie

This is a reminder that this annual mega neighbourhood recycling event is coming soon. This year’s sale date is Saturday, May 25, from roughly 8 a.m. till 3 p.m., though professionals and the savviest shoppers may be out much, much earlier. Bank Street merchants are also getting ready for their awesome sidewalk sale. Here’s hoping the sale brings on sunny, dry spring weather!

If you’re selling from your private property or have permission to sell from someone else’s home, driveway or porch, and you are not selling cooked food, no registration, application or additional permission is needed to sell your stuff.

If you are planning to sell hamburgers, hotdogs or other cooked food, it is important to know and comply with the city’s food regulations to make sure you meet food inspectors’ expectations. You’ll need to apply to the city at least two weeks before the sale (it’s free). The city’s website Ottawa.ca provides information about the city’s health-and-safety requirements as well the online application.

Everyone is strongly encouraged to give 10 per cent of their sales to the Ottawa Food Bank, which the Great Glebe Garage Sale has supported for many years. We’re aiming to surpass last years’ total of $12,000. Your online donation to the Ottawa Food Bank, which can be made at ottawafoodbank, will truly help feed those in need. Donations can also be mailed to the address on the Glebe Community Association website (see below).

Parking and traffic are always challenging on sale day. Last year, no-parking signs went up late on Bank Street and some drivers were caught by surprise when they received tickets on Saturday morning. While we hope that won’t happen again this year, keep in mind that Bank and O’Connor streets will be kept clear for emergency vehicles with parking restrictions on sale day.

Remember too that, with the extra traffic during the sale and Ottawa Race Weekend, it may take you longer to drive in and out of the neighbourhood so give yourself extra time. If possible, bike or walk.

Can’t make the sale and looking for a place to donate your stuff to a great cause? Ottawa Centre Refugee Action (OCRA) will once again be accepting donations of goods the Friday evening before or the morning of the sale at the corner of Glebe and Lyon (164 and 166 Glebe Avenue). OCRA is continuing to raise funds for refugee family reunification. For more info see www.refugeeaction.ca or their article in this edition of the Glebe Report.

Don’t forget too that Glebe Collegiate Institute will again be holding its very popular annual free electronics recycling drop-off Saturday the 25th, noon to 5 p.m., and all day Sunday the 26th, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the First Avenue side of the school. This is a fundraiser for Glebe’s environment club, TWIGS. Acceptable electronics include TVs, VCRs, DVD players, computer equipment – monitors, keyboards, hard drives, mice, Chrome books, laptops, tablets – phones, cameras, speakers, stereo equipment, printers, scanners, karaoke machines, radios, radio alarms. No garden equipment, power tools or kitchen appliances will be accepted. A full list can be found at ontarioelectronicstewardship.ca/accepted-electronics-and-product-clarification. For early pickup or assistance, please contact Judith Slater at judith1slater@yahoo.ca.

For lots more information and tips, see the Glebe Community Association’s Great Glebe Garage Sale FAQs or contact Colette Downie at gggs@glebeca.ca with any questions.

Colette Downie is the volunteer coordinator of the Great Glebe Garage Sale for the Glebe Community Association.

Ottawa Centre Refugee Action (OCRA)

3rd GREAT GLEBE GARAGE SALE FUNDRAISER

Hi neighbours! OCRA is having its third Great Glebe Garage Sale fundraiser. Help bring hope to a refugee and reunite refugee families. Since last year we have been working hard to raise the funds to sponsor close relatives of the Syrian and Eritrean refugees OCRA has helped settle in Ottawa, but we need your help. Please donate your items for sale and come visit us on May 25.

WHERE: 166 and 164 Glebe Avenue

(corner of Lyon)

PROCEEDS:

10% to Ottawa Food Bank

90% to fund refugee sponsorships by OCRA.

TO DONATE SALE ITEMS:

Please bring them to Lyon Street, corner of Glebe Avenue (166 Glebe Avenue) on Friday, May 24 from 4 – 8 p.m., or Saturday, May 25 from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m.

TO DONATE YOUR GARAGE SALE PROCEEDS TO OCRA:

If you would like to help without moving your stuff, email ocra613@gmail.com and we will bring you a sign for your driveway. Or donate your proceeds at

refugeeaction.ca/donate.