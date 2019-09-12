collabo café – an eclectic mix

By Vivian Croll

There is an exciting new place to gather in the Glebe called Collabo Café. I met up with the owner Monera Saad, who prefers to go by her nickname Ming. Collabo is short for collaboration, meaning a perfect space for meeting and creativity.

At Collabo, you will find fresh roasted coffee from Toronto’s Sam James. Ming has added a lunch menu of sandwiches and salads. Fresh baked goods are provided by the Ottawa bakery Bread and Roses.

What I loved most are the four large couches, very comfortable places to meet up with friends. There is ample space to bring your laptop, with wifi available and ports for your plug-ins.

There are lots of seating choices and arrangements – Ming has thought of everything.

Collabo Café is also a spacious gallery, a perfect venue for artists of all sorts to exhibit and sell their work. Some of the many artists you will discover are painters Andrew Cardozo, a local Glebite, Jeff Blackburn from Toronto, Love Bot, also from Toronto, who is well known for his graphic art, and photographer Steve Carty. Peter Whitlock uses a chainsaw to sculpt from cedar wood – the results are owls, mushrooms and whimsical creations.

As well, there are vegan shoes from local Souliers Studio, and clothing and wonderfully bright sari fabric to purchase. Collabo is truly a space for artistic collaboration!

Ming is excited to be one of the hosts for the upcoming Marvest folk festival. Musicians will be performing September 13 at 9 and 10 p.m. and September 14 at 1:45, 2:45, 9 and 10 p.m.

Ming says many events are planned for the future in Collabo Café, such as pop-up shops to promote local brands. The space will soon be available to rent for work or celebratory functions.

What Ming loves most about the Glebe is its sense of community and she also loves the urban vibrancy of the Glebe. She welcomes all artists to come and collaborate!

Collabo Café is located on Third Avenue, just off Bank Street.

Vivian Croll is a retired Glebe resident who loves writing and taking photos.