Life hack for new Glebe renters

By Dan Chook Reid

September is an exciting time of the year. A new academic year begins, people return from vacation and our neighbourhood bustles with excitement. For all those who are new residents to the Glebe, we want to welcome you to this dynamic and beautiful neighbourhood. Many of us who live here feel it is one of the best places you can live and we are glad you are among us!

The Glebe can feel like a hard neighbourhood to crack into. It has a small-town feel and though you often notice people conversing on the street or seeing a neighbour in Metro, it can be difficult to know how to connect. If you are looking to connect with people, I would highly recommend you check out some of the great programs offered by GNAG, think about volunteering at Abbotsford House or join one of the committees with the Glebe Community Association (GCA), all great outlets to get involved with. You can also introduce yourself to neighbours. You might even end up with a dinner, an invite or a job reference out of it. There are all sorts of interesting people living in this neighbourhood!

It is natural to have a lot of questions as a tenant, especially if you have never lived on your own before. If you ever need help do not be afraid to reach out. The GCA’s Health, Housing and Social Services Committee is available, whether it’s figuring out how to navigate city services, finding proper resources or just having someone point you in the right direction. Just send us an email: health@glebeca.ca.

As you engage with the neighbourhood, consider what it means to be a good neighbour in a residential area. People like having fun here, but also need to be at work early in the morning! If you are throwing a party, check out the sound bylaws on the city website to get an idea of when you should dial back the dancing. If you park on the street, make sure to check out the city website when it snows to avoid a surprise ticket. If your outdoor garbage receptacle has spilled and it’s your property manager’s job to pick it up, please pick up the phone and inform them of the issue as soon as possible. These small things really help the vitality and beauty of the neighbourhood.

Here are some resources that may be beneficial to you:

City of Ottawa website: ottawa.ca – check here for parking information, garbage collection, noise bylaws

Councillor Shawn Menard’s office: capitalward@ottawa.ca – email if you have any concerns or questions for Menard or his team

Tenancy Laws Ontario: www.ontario.ca/page/renting-ontario-your-rights – refer here if you have any questions regarding your lease, what’s legal or if you have concerns with your landlord

The Glebe is a fantastic place and many people who first started as tenants in the neighbourhood loved it so much that they bought homes here. It is a beautiful space, with almost anything you need within a short walk or bike ride away. There are festivals, great food and entertainment all at your doorstep. We hope you enjoy your time here and grow to love it as much as we do.

Dan Chook Reid is chair of the Glebe Community Association’s Tenant Committee.