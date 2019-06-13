This year’s Great Glebe Garage Sale a big success!

By Colette Downie

A huge thank you to the many Glebe residents and Bank Street merchants who held sales, and to the artisans, musicians, vendors, charities and community organizations that make the sale such a great part of living in our neighbourhood.

From the start of the Great Glebe Garage Sale in 1986, the Glebe Community Association has encouraged vendors (and shoppers) to donate some of their proceeds to the Ottawa Food Bank. The Ottawa Food Bank provides food and support to 37,524 people in Ottawa every month, 36 per cent of whom are children.

With rainy weather holding off until the early afternoon, the Glebe Community Association is hoping to beat last year’s $12,000 in total donations. While donations have started to roll in, we are still far from our target for this year.

If you haven’t had a chance to donate (10 per cent of your sale proceeds is suggested), please donate online at: ottawafoodbank.akaraisin.com/gggs2019. This is the best way to make sure that your donation counts towards the overall total for the 2019 Great Glebe Garage Sale. As a charitable organization, the Ottawa Food Bank will issue tax receipts for donations of $10 or more.

You can also mail your donation to: The Ottawa Food Bank, 1317B Michael Street, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M9. You can also reach them at 613-745-7001.

Colette Downie is the volunteer coordinator of the Great Glebe Garage Sale for the Glebe Community Association.

The Great Glebe Garage Sale 2019

Photos by Al Patrick